KPD investigating deadly crash & shooting from Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigating a deadly crash and shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Saturday night.

First responders were dispatched to reports of a wreck into a building on the 2400 block of MLK Jr. Ave.

When they arrived, Knoxville Fire Department removed the victim, a 36-year-old female, from the vehicle, and discovered that she had gunshot wounds to her legs.

She was transported to UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to KPD, a witness advised them that the vehicle approached from the south on Chestnut before crashing into the building, and that gunshots were heard from the area which the vehicle was travelling before the crash.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

