KPD investigating fatal shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Wednesday on Hillside Avenue.

According to a release from the Knoxville Police Department, around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, KPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Hillside Avenue for a reported shooting with a victim.

Arriving officers found a male victim in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.

There is no suspect information at this time and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, KPD said.

KPD is asking that anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

