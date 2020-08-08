KPD investigating shooting with injury at a North Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at a North Knoxville apartment complex.

KPD responded to calls of a shooting with injury on Warner Drive around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Officers arrived on the scene just outside Carriage Hill Apartments.

