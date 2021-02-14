KPD investigating Sunday night shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting from Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson with the department, officers responded to the 2500 block of E. Fifth Avenue in reference to a shooting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. KPD said a man was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

KPD said a preliminary investigation showed the shooting happened at a nearby location. After the shooting, officers said the vehicle the victim was in left the scene and struck an embankment near a residence in the 2500 block of E. Fifth Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation.