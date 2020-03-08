KPD investigating triple homicide overnight after three women found shot in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department investigating a triple homicide in Knoxville that occurred overnight on Sunday.

According to KPD, at 4:38 a.m. officers responded to a report of a female who was possibly dead in the roadway. The victim was located on Division street approximately 500 feet west of Liberty Street and was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Their preliminary investigation led officers to a residence on the 6600 block of Trousdale Road where two additional deceased females were found inside with gunshot wounds.

KPD says there’s no suspect information at this time.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until their next of kin is notified.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is in its early stages of the investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

KPD says, “If anyone has any information relevant to the investigation, they are urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.”