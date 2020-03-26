KPD investigation into misconduct leads to 3 departures, 4 reprimands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Knoxville Police Department supervisors have resigned or retired, and three other supervisors and one officer have been disciplined following a misconduct investigation from last summer.

Investigations that began in July 2020 by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit into allegations of misconduct concluded on Thursday with a press conference from Mayor Indya Kincannon and Police Chief Eve Thomas.

The inquiry began after a video surfaced of a roll call in June 2020 that was caught on video and showed KPD Sgt. Bob Maxwell using crude and inappropriate language. The video was taken by Officer Tyler Wiggins, who shared it with Lt. Kenneth Brian Bush.

Maxwell, Bush, and Lt. Travis Brasfield have left the KPD, according to Kincannon. Maxwell retired last year. Bush resigned Wednesday. Brasfield resigned in July.

Chief Thomas has received counseling from Mayor Kincannon. Deputy Chief Kenny Miller received a written reprimand. Capt. Tony Willis received two written reprimands and. Wiggins was suspended without pay for eight days.

IAU also exonerated, could not sustain or determined to be unfounded nine allegations made by Brasfield or in an anonymous complaint against Willis that was given to the KPD.

A number of troubling allegations – that an officer withheld evidence in a criminal case, that supervisors conspired to conceal facts related to discriminatory conduct, and a recanted statement by a drunken woman of sexual misconduct – were reviewed and dismissed by IAU as untrue.

“We stand here committed to a path forward that empowers the men and women within KPD to report misconduct and that noone, no matter the rank, is above the law,” Kincannon said.

