KPD is asking for the public's help to find missing 19-year-old with a diminished mental capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 19-year-old from Knoxville.

KPD is reporting that 19-year-old Auston Richard Jones to have an extreme diminished mental capacity and is being considered endangered.

Jones was last seen on foot in the area of Middlebrook Pike and Piney Grove Church Road wearing a Yeti hat, orange shirt and jeans.

He is 6-foot-2, 150-pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair; along with a noticeable scar on his chin.

KPD is asking you to please call 865-215-7212 if you have any information on his whereabouts.