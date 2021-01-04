KPD issues more bar citations, releases holiday traffic statistics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 640 traffic citations and six bar/restaurant curfew violations were issued by Knoxville Police during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The six citations issued at five bars/restaurants were:

Thursday, Dec. 31

Fort Sanders Yacht Club

Speakeasy Sports Bar and Grill

Billiards and Brews

Saturday, Jan. 2

Billiards and Brews

Paul’s Oasis

Club XYZ

The mandated curfew is at 10 p.m. The Knox County Board of Health recently extended its regulation for the curfew to Jan. 21 in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to KPD, Billiards and Brews has now received 12 citations for violation of the city ordinance pertaining to the Board of Health’s mandated 10 p.m. curfew, while Paul’s Oasis has received eight.

It was the first citation for the other listed establishments, KPD said, adding that they appreciate the continued compliance of the vast majority of the city of Knoxville bars and restaurants with the Board of Health curfew.

The department also said there were no traffic fatalities and 13 DUI citations issued from 6 a.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Monday.

The list of traffic citations and traffic calls from the five days include: