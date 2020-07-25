KPD: Knoxville murder suspect arrested in Detroit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department reports that on Friday members with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Vondre Lamar Allen in Detroit, Michigan.

Allen was wanted for the murder of Phillip Sneed that occurred in the 700 block of West Oak Hill Avenue on July 21.

Allen was booked in the Wayne County Jail and he will remain there until further notice according to KPD.

On Friday, 7/24, members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Vondre L. Allen in Detroit, Mich. Allen is wanted for the murder of Phillip Sneed in the 700 block of W. Oak Hill Ave. on 7/21. Allen has been booked into the Wayne Co Jail, where he will remain until further notice. pic.twitter.com/alQUKbNGlb — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 25, 2020

LATEST STORIES: