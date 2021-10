KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old.

KPD tweeted Saturday evening that Adrian Lamont Ellis is missing. He was last seen at 2001 Cumberland Ave.

Ellis is 5’4″ and 140 lbs. and he was wearing the clothes seen in the picture along with a denim jacket. KPD also reports Ellis has special needs.

Help locate missing Adrian Lamont Ellis, age 12. Adrian was last seen at 2001 Cumberland Avenue earlier this evening and was wearing the pictured outfit. Adrian also has a denim coat. He is around 5’4 and 140 pounds, and has special needs. If seen, please call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/BKIQAuvAnf — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 17, 2021

If you have any information or see Ellis, call 911.