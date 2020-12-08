KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department reports it needs help locating 86-year-old Kennith Ailor, who has a history of dementia and other medical issues.
Ailor reportedly left from the 4300 block of Climbing Road on Monday in a silver 2011 Dodge Ram with damage on the passenger side door around 5:40 p.m.
If you have any information of have seen this man, call 911 immediately.
LATEST STORIES
- KPD looking for missing 86-year-old with dementia
- Can you be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes, but…
- Hard Knox Pizzeria shifts to curbside only as COVID-19 pandemic continues
- ‘His legacy will carry on through a lot of people,’ former students of Coalfield High coach say
- Dr. Fauci: Holiday ‘surge upon surge’ could make mid-January ‘a really dark time’