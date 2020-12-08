KPD looking for missing 86-year-old with dementia

Kennith Ailor, 86

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department reports it needs help locating 86-year-old Kennith Ailor, who has a history of dementia and other medical issues.

Ailor reportedly left from the 4300 block of Climbing Road on Monday in a silver 2011 Dodge Ram with damage on the passenger side door around 5:40 p.m.

If you have any information of have seen this man, call 911 immediately.

