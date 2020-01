KPD investigators looking to ID subject who stole packages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing packages off of someone’s porch in Knoxville.

KPD are working to identify a man who stole packages off of someone’s front porch on Lindy Drive on January 15 and fled the scene in a tan Chevy Silverado.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.