KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect who stole money from the Econo Lodge at Merchants Center Blvd.

The suspect took money from the cash register and fled on foot on Aug. 28.

This is the suspect they’re looking for:

(KPD)

(KPD)

If you have any information you are asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.