KPD: Man stops would-be car thief, suspect later arrested after jumping out of ambulance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local man thwarted a would-be car thief and charges are now pending against the suspect, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

A KPD spokesperson said the incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Friday at the Broadway Barbershop at 4815 Broadway. According to the report, the victim, identified by his family as Jimmy Brown, was in the barbershop when he saw the suspect get into his car and try to steal it.

KPD confirmed the suspect’s identity as Samson Prater, 26.

The report said Brown pulled the suspect out of the vehicle and held him down until officers arrived on the scene. The incident was also captured on camera via bystanders.

Prater was treated by medical personnel for his injuries and transported to UT Medical Center.

While en route, according to KPD, Prater “became combative, jumped out of the ambulance and fled on foot” in the area of Old Broadway and Dutch Valley Drive.

Officers found Prater running on Dutch Valley Drive and reportedly took him into custody without further incident.

WATE 6 On Your Side received the following statement from JimmyBrown following the ordeal: