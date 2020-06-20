KPD: Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit and run crash Friday night

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department reports one victim is in critical condition after a hit and run that occurred Friday night on Cherokee Trail near Spruce Ridge Way.

Around 9:46 p.m. KPD arrived to the scene of a crash where a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center in critical condition.

KPD crash reconstruction units are investigating; at this time the other vehicle remains unidentified.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212

