KPD officer punched and choked by a suspect Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man facing charges after Knoxville Police say he assaulted an officer Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 200 block of Patton Street.

Before that, an East District officer was called to a vandalism in progress at the same location.

A city service worker told the officer that the suspect was throwing rocks at vehicles passing by and even struck a parked truck.

The witness pointed out the suspect, who was reportedly walking in the roadway to the right of the sidewalk. The officer approached and tried to place handcuffs on the suspect, who has been identified as 25-year-old Donald Laymance.

According to police, Laymance shoved the officer to the ground, struck him in the face multiple times with a closed first and began to choke the officer with two hands to near unconsciousness.

They say two service workers were able to pull Laymance off the officer just before additional officers arrived on scene.

They were able to secure the suspect.

The KPD officer who was the victim received several bruises to his face and multiple cuts to his head.

He was taken to UT Medical Center for further treatment and cleared of any serious injury. Laymance was charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication and Obstructing Highway/Passageway.