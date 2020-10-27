KPD officers walk through neighborhoods to build community ties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s been recent uptick in violence in Knoxville, which is part of the reason why the Knoxville Police Department has been doing neighborhood walk-throughs. The goal is to build trust, and see for themselves what goes on in the communities they serve.

“We’re trying to use these walks to reach out to people in the community and say hey, we’re here, we want to be responsive, we want to know what issues are going on and it’s just really cool for us to see on a house-to-house basis how the neighborhoods are and find out what’s going on in the neighborhoods so we enjoy that,” Chief Eve Thomas said.

On Monday they walked through Knoxville’s Parkridge neighborhood. For the people who live here, seeing the officers was comforting.

“Knowing that the local police are walking through our neighborhood monitoring things, man it makes me feel comfortable. I can let my kids come out and play, I can let them come out and play in the front yard and not have to worry about them,” Wynton Moore said.

To see a group of officers when there isn’t a crime is rare, but it’s something Moore says changes the whole vibe around in the community.

This is KPD’s third neighborhood walk-through. They plan to continue doing this through different Knoxville neighborhoods until the winter.

