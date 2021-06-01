One fatality on Knox County roads reported during Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department reported one fatal crash in Knox County over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says from 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 564 citations were issued and 47 wrecks occurred. Of those wrecks, three were with injury and one of those involved alcohol. Of the 44 wrecks without injury, four had alcohol involved.

In all, 21 drivers were cited for DUI and 89 other arrests were made. Sixty-five motorists were given an assist by law enforcement.

According to preliminary data, Knoxville Police Department officers made three arrests for driving under the influence during the Memorial Day weekend as part of the holiday enforcement efforts. One fatal motorcycle crash was reported on Neyland Drive.

The crash occurred sometime around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 in the 1900 block of Neyland Drive. According to witness statements, the motorcycle appeared to have drifted into the right curb then lost control. The 20-year-old victim was taken to UT Medical Center where he later died. The identity of the victim has not been released.