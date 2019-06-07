KPD: One victim suffers gunshot wound in North Knoxville, suspect sought
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A suspect is being sought after a shooting that left one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg Thursday night.
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in North Knoxville Thursday night.
KPD Dispatch confirming the report came in just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Hiawassee Avenue at or near the Hiawassee Square Apartments.
KPD tells WATE 6 On Your Side that a male victim was shot in the left leg.
The victim appeared to have non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound, but police also said the victim was not cooperative and neither was the community when police were looking for witnesses.
All KPD says they were able to gather at the scene is, the suspect is a black male driving a black vehicle.
KPD is searching for the suspect Thursday night.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident and will update with additional details as they are made available.
Previous
Bass Pro Shops helps children learn...
Next
UT students learn greater meaning of...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- State cuts funding to Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center; county, city step up
- Alcoa police search for suspect after greenway stabbing
- Accidents expected to climb as rain falls in our region
- Weather Alert: Spin-up cloud spotted in Blount County
- Crews work to recover drowning victim in Douglas Lake
- Man sentenced to 58 years in shooting of Knoxville police officer
- Missing Knox County woman with dementia found safe
National News
-
- House panel highlights risks over nuclear-storage stalemate
- Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors
- Judge refuses to toss war crimes case over misconduct claims
- Justice Ginsburg warns of more 5-4 decisions ahead
- St. Louis officers pulled from streets over postings
- Mitt Romney says he may skip 2020 presidential endorsement
- Free traders no more? GOP warms up to Trump's use of tariffs