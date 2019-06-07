KPD: One victim suffers gunshot wound in North Knoxville, suspect sought Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: David Killebrew ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A suspect is being sought after a shooting that left one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg Thursday night.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in North Knoxville Thursday night.

KPD Dispatch confirming the report came in just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Hiawassee Avenue at or near the Hiawassee Square Apartments.

KPD tells WATE 6 On Your Side that a male victim was shot in the left leg.

The victim appeared to have non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound, but police also said the victim was not cooperative and neither was the community when police were looking for witnesses.

All KPD says they were able to gather at the scene is, the suspect is a black male driving a black vehicle.

KPD is searching for the suspect Thursday night.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident and will update with additional details as they are made available.