One person dead, another in critical condition after shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department reports one person is dead, another is in critical condition after a shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill Sunday morning. The suspect in this shooting has been located and is no longer at large.

KPD reports officers responded to a reported shooting at the restaurant around 10:30 a.m., and as they arrived, they found two victims (both employees) who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Around an hour after the shooting, the suspect was identified, located and no longer at large.

The identity of the victims and suspect aren’t available at this time, as the investigation continues.

