KPD resuming normal traffic crash responses after ransomware attack in early June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department announced Tuesday that officers will resume normal protocol when they respond to traffic crashes.

The department made changes to traffic responses because of a ransomware attack to the city’s network that caused technical issues. KPD officers were not responding to traffic crashes unless there were injuries or if disabled vehicles were blocking the roadway.

