KPD searches for suspect after robbery at a Weigel’s Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD searching for a suspect that robbed the Weigel’s on Maynardville Pike Saturday.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the Weigel’s after a reported robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who told them a man had robbed the store at gunpoint and then ran on foot.

KPD along with KCSO and THP attempted to search for the suspect, but was unable to locate him.

The suspect was described as a thin, white male, approximately 5-foot-10 in his late 20’s early 30’s.

This investigation is ongoing, we will update you as we learn more.