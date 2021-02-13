KPD: Missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The Knoxville Police Department confirmed late Sunday night that 11-year-old Kadrian Davis has been found safe.

UPDATE: Kadrian has been safely located! As always, we appreciate the assistance to help spread the word. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 15, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing child in the area.

According to a social media post, KPD IS looking for Kadrian Davis, 11. KPD said Davis left his residence in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue around 4 p.m. on Friday.

KPD said Davis is 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and dark blue jeans.

KPD said if you see him, please call 911.