KPD: Missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: The Knoxville Police Department confirmed late Sunday night that 11-year-old Kadrian Davis has been found safe.
PREVIOUS REPORT:
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing child in the area.
According to a social media post, KPD IS looking for Kadrian Davis, 11. KPD said Davis left his residence in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue around 4 p.m. on Friday.
KPD said Davis is 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and dark blue jeans.
KPD said if you see him, please call 911.