KPD searching for missing elderly man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly and endangered missing person.

George Lester Sexton, 82, was last seen near the West Town Mall around noon Wednesday. Sexton is described as a white male, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans. Sexton suffers from dementia and a severe heart condition.

Sexton was driving a 2018 white Subaru Outback with a Tennessee disabled veteran tag DVM-489. The SUV also has a USMC sticker on the back bumper.

If you see Sexton or his vehicle, you are asked to call the KPD at 865-215-4010.