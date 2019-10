KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is looking for a man last seen Tuesday afternoon at West Town Mall.

Ervin Miller, 78, was last seen at the mall around 3:30 p.m. today. He is described as a white male wearing a tan sweatshirt and gray pants. Miller suffers from dementia.

Miller was driving a 2017 gray Nissan Rogue bearing Tennessee tags 037-QHB and had a small dog in the vehicle with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 865-215-4010.