UPDATE 5:05 p.m. – KPD reports Justin Mailett has been found safe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who they say has autism.

Justin Mailett, 19, went missing from the area of Merchant and Treemont, according to KPD. He has a blue backpack and was wearing black pants and a long-sleeve orange shirt. His method of travel is unknown.

If you see Justin or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.