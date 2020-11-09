KPD searching for robbery suspect from local liquor store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators are looking to identify a suspect involved in a robbery at Broadway Wine & Liquor.
KPD says the suspect entered the business, made a small purchase, and shoved the cashier and took cash from the register.
He was wearing a camo/white hat, dark jacket with a red collar and a light-colored t-shirt underneath.
Call 865-215-7212 if you have any information about this suspect/incident.
