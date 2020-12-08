KPD searching for suspect involved in armed robbery of pizza delivery driver on Dandridge Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are searching for a suspect after he reportedly robbed a pizza delivery driver Tuesday afternoon on Dandridge Avenue.
KPD reports at around 12:25 p.m., a woman, who is a Papa John’s pizza delivery driver, flagged down officers and told them she was robbed at gunpoint.
She said that she met the suspect at a church on the 2800 block of Dandridge Avenue to deliver pizza.
The suspect then pulled out a handgun and took her money, cell phone and then fled on foot.
The victim told police that the suspect was a skinny Black male wearing a white hoodie and black shoes.
KPD is still searching for the suspect; if you have any information you’re asked to call 865-215-7212.
