KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are looking to identify two suspects who have allegedly stolen items from the Ulta Beauty at 6710 Papermill Drive on January 26.

If you know either of these two suspects or information about the situation, you’re asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.