KPD searching to identify suspect from I-40 road rage shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for your help to identify a suspect from a road rage shooting on Friday night on Interstate 40 west near mile marker 399.

KPD says a 33-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were both struck by gunfire during the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as: Newer-model blue Ford Explorer with an out-of-state, white license plate.

Suspect description: White male, scruffy beard, and long hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.