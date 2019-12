KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD asking for any information regarding the murder of 20-year-old Tyrese Wyrick.

Wyrick was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the 3800 block of Geta Road on December 8.

If you know anything, call 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

You can remain anonymous.

