KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old runaway Tuesday night.
KPD says that Kya Nelson was last seen at her residenc on Knotty Oak Way on March 26.
She is 4’11 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and might be in the South Knoxville area of Sevierville Pike and Sevier Avenue.
If you see Nelson, call 911, and if you have any information call 865-382-4026.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Pharma Bro’ wants out of prison to research coronavirus
- KPD seeking public’s help in search of 14-year-old runaway
- Companies across the U.S. work to combat COVID-19 any way they can
- Meet Helen, Covenant Health’s new interactive telehealth chat assistant
- Exclusive: Dr. Fauci explains what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle