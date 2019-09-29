KPD seizing over 300 grams of marijuana in traffic stop in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police officers seizing over 300 grams of marijuana in a traffic stop on Saturday.

42-year-old Jarvis Roper was stopped in a white GMC Yukon at the 4400 block of Immanuel Street at around 10 a.m.

Officers detecting a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle; a K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted to the officers, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Roper also had three warrants in Knox County, including a violation of probation for possession with intent to sell cocaine.

He was arrested without incident, and charged with sale and delivery of a schedule six narcotic as well as the three warrants on file.