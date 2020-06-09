KPD shares photos of West Town Mall robbery suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police released new security camera photos in connection to an incident at West Town Mall last week.
PREVIOUS STORY: Knoxville Police searching for suspect seen on camera stealing purse
Investigators say the individuals seen in the new photos stole a purse from a 76-year-old woman at the mall last Wednesday then used the woman’s credit cards at Champs Sports in the mall that same day.
Police now say that the individuals also are responsible for the purse-snatching of a 90-year-old woman as well.
The suspect were seen driving a white or silver Infiniti vehicle.
If you know who these four individuals may be, give the KPD Crime Hotline a call at 865-215-7212.
