KPD: Suspect arrested and charged for Third Creek Greenway assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department reports they’ve arrested and charged 22-year-old Kapryce Landers for sexual battery, attempted kidnapping, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II drug.

(KPD: Kapryce Landers)

KPD says that on Friday, June 19 at around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the Third Creek Greenway on Sutherland Avenue for an alleged assault.

Officers spoke with a female victim who claimed that while she was running, she was approached by Landers and he assaulted her.

After a struggle, she was able to flee the scene towards West High School and made contact with a witness, who then called 911.

A second female approached officers and claimed that Landers had been chasing her earlier that same day, but she was able to evade him and find another runner on the greenway and he ran past her.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Landers as he was walking on Sutherland Avenue toward Hollywood Road.

“It is believed that Landers was possibly involved in additional and similar recent incidents on the Third Creek Greenway. Further charges could be forthcoming as the Violent Crimes Unit continues its investigation into those allegations and events.” KPD

