KPD: Two suspects arrested & charged in Ben Hur double homicide from August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department announced Tuesday they had arrested and charged two suspects in the double-homicide on Ben Hur Avenue back in early August.

KPD reports that on Oct. 16, officers took a 17-year-old male into custody in the 800 block of Graves Street.

The defendant, who is not being identified due to him being a juvenile, is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder in the shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Ben Hur Avenue on Aug. 9.

On Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., officers and U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Eli Mostella is also charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder in the same incident.

“The KPD appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, which includes representatives from the U.S. Marshals, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.” KPD

