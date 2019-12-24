KPD warns motorists to be safe on the roads this holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has one wish this Christmas for all drivers.

“We would love to have a nice, slow, boring day, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case,” KPD Traffic Services Coordinator Lt. Brian Evans said. “It’s unfortunate that crashes happen, that people get into that situation.

“We want people to get to their destination. We want people to enjoy the holidays safely.”

MORE ONLINE | 115 million Americans to travel during holiday season

The best way for KPD to have a slow holiday shift is for drivers to slow down on the road. People in a hurry are usually why crashes go up this time of year.

In the 64-hour period including Christmas and New Year’s Day, 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve to midnight Christmas Day and 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve to midnight New Year’s Day, KPD gave out 360 speeding citations last year. There were also four DUI arrests and 35 crashes, nine of which were with an injury.

Evans also suggests drivers leave more room between cars and those ahead of them and allow more time to get to their destinations.

“There’s so many more people on the road,” Evans said. “Now everybody is traveling. Everybody is shopping, especially the last few days, and as we approach the final hours of the holiday season, and later today, Christmas Eve; and people frantically searching for those last-minute gifts and traveling to spend time with family and friends.

“The roadways are going to be busy.”

Evans also suggests you plan ahead if you are planning on drinking. Rideshare services, like Uber and Lyft, make it easier than ever to plan ahead.

“In today’s time, there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel after you’ve consumed alcohol, there’s so many options out there,” Evans said.

Also, don’t forget Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law is now in place.

“You can’t support that electronic device with any part of your body,” Evans said. “So, it needs to be either laying in the console or on a holder that’s specifically designed for it. You can’t hold it in your hands.”