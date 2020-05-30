KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department responded to railroad tracks near the intersection of Old Broadway Street and Mineral Springs Avenue where a female had been struck and killed by a train.
At around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, KPD found a female victim who had been struck by a train, and soon after she was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation, foul play was ruled out and the death was determined to be accidental.
The victim’s body was transported to the UT Forensic Center for a complete autopsy.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
LATEST STORIES:
- KPD: Woman hit and killed by train near Old Broadway Street, determined accidental following investigation
- TWRA responded to a boat fire on Tellico Lake early Saturday morning
- Police appear to shoot TV reporter, photographer with pepper balls
- Memphis protesters march to site where King was killed
- ‘Prolific multi-state’ burglar allegedly responsible for more than 130 incidents arrested in California: Police