KUB continues to work to restore power to approximately 3,300 customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board reports that crews are continuing to work to restore power to approximately 3,300 customers.

This after around 60 crews including assistance from Lenoir City Utility Board, Appalachian Electric Cooperative, crews from Nashville, Jackson, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina worked through the night.

KUB says that the estimated restoration time is unknown, as this multi-day event will reportedly last until at least Sunday afternoon.

After working throughout the night, KUB line crews continue working this morning to restore power to approximately 3,300 customers. We appreciate your patience as we work to complete every job as quickly and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/825vCCx6me — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) December 26, 2020

KUB says it will continue to assess damages, clear trees and debris and keep working around the clock to get power back to its customers.

They also say that new outages are decreasing, which allows crews to focus on problems that are causing outages for a big portion of customers and those who haven’t had power since Christmas Eve.

Per KUB – Restoration Time Frames: