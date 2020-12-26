KUB continues to work to restore power to approximately 3,300 customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board reports that crews are continuing to work to restore power to approximately 3,300 customers.
This after around 60 crews including assistance from Lenoir City Utility Board, Appalachian Electric Cooperative, crews from Nashville, Jackson, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina worked through the night.
KUB says that the estimated restoration time is unknown, as this multi-day event will reportedly last until at least Sunday afternoon.
KUB says it will continue to assess damages, clear trees and debris and keep working around the clock to get power back to its customers.
They also say that new outages are decreasing, which allows crews to focus on problems that are causing outages for a big portion of customers and those who haven’t had power since Christmas Eve.
Per KUB – Restoration Time Frames:
“Large numbers of trees and wires were reported down following the storm. Although KUB has made significant progress since yesterday, the heavy, wet snow and freezing temperatures are causing additional limbs and trees to fall, creating additional outages. Crews have had challenges accessing the lines due to the number of downed trees and other damage. Even getting to the job has been difficult in some cases where snow and ice has made travel treacherous. Every job is different, but a typical repair job can take up to 4-6 hours. Replacing a pole can take a minimum of 6-8 hours. Given these challenges, a definite time frame for restoration of specific areas is not available. However, based on information available at this time, KUB expects restoration to continue through at least Sunday afternoon. The safety of the public and our crews is our top priority.”
