KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board says while progress has been made, crews are still having challenges accessing damaged power lines.
KUB also says that they do not have a definite time frame for restoration for specific areas as of 4:47 p.m.
“If your power has not been restored by 5 p.m., you may want to seek other arrangements for the night.”KUB
LATEST STORIES
- Son of Lynchburg WWII hero, Tuskegee Airman shares father’s story on eve of 100th birthday
- Mayor Cooper issues curfew for part of downtown Nashville following explosion
- AP sources: Human remains found near Nashville explosion
- List: Local first responder agencies experiencing issues with phones
- KUB: ‘If your power has not been restored by 5 p.m., you may want to seek other arrangements for the night’