KUB: ‘If your power has not been restored by 5 p.m., you may want to seek other arrangements for the night’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board says while progress has been made, crews are still having challenges accessing damaged power lines.

KUB also says that they do not have a definite time frame for restoration for specific areas as of 4:47 p.m.

“If your power has not been restored by 5 p.m., you may want to seek other arrangements for the night.”

