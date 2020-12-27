KUB reports most customers’ power to be restored by midnight Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board report that most customers’ power will be restored before midnight Sunday. However, KUB says some customers will remain without power until Monday.

KUB says that work still remains ongoing since the Christmas Eve winter storm.

Crews are reportedly focused on restoring power to those customers who have been without it the longest.

“However, based on information available at this time, most customers who remain without power will be restored by midnight tonight, Sunday, December 27; however, some customers will remain out until Monday. The safety of the public and our crews is our top priority.” KUB

As a safety precaution, KUB asks that customers stay clear of any downed power lines; trees and limbs on the ground may be in contact with energized power lines, and those as well pose a threat.