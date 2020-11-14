KUB warning customers of scams in the region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is wanting to customers to be aware of scams circulating in the region.

According to the company’s website, they have gotten several customer reports of scammers calling and threatening to discontinue utility services if money isn’t paid over the phone.

A portion of the statement posted on the KUB website reads, “As a reminder, KUB will never threaten to disconnect your service or ask for payment over the phone. If you or someone you know receives a call from someone posing as KUB and asking for payment, call 865-524-2911 immediately.”

The notice was also posted Saturday morning to Facebook.

You can learn more by visiting the company’s website HERE.