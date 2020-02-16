KUB working to fix a water main break on Jenkins Road affecting around 175 customers

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – KUB reporting they’re working on fixing a section of water main on Jenkins Road after multiple breaks over the past few days that’s causing interruptions in 175 customers’ water service.

This water main break happening on Jenkins Road between Highland Drive and Adair Drive, which is approximately 1,500 ft. long.

KUB saying that they’re currently working on a plan to implement short-term as well as long-term solutions for their customers.

Also, KUB customer support representatives have been on-site to provide impacted customers with information about the repairs and a pack of water as well.

They’re also saying that daily updates and information will be provided on this page and that they appreciate their customers’ understanding while they work to repair the issue.