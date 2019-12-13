Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Lady Vols adjust time of SEC opener vs. Mizzou to avoid conflict with football team’s bowl game

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lady Vols_169010

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Lady Vols have moved their SEC opener against Missouri to 5 p.m. on Jan. 2 in Thompson-Boling Arena according to the UT Athletics Department.

The time change from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. is to avoid a direct conflict with the Vols football teams showdown against Missouri in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Everyone involved (Missouri, SEC officials, and the SEC Network) were able to agree on the time change.

The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network Plus, which is available only on Watch ESPN.

RELATED: 6 things to know about the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter