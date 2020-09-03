LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three-term Mayor Mike Stanfield was arrested Thursday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Stanfield was charged with official misconduct.
Stanfield is running for his fourth term as city mayor. He is running unopposed.
Stanfield is an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He also worked for and eventually became the head of the city’s Public Works Department.
He was released from the Campbell County Jail on $2,500 bond.
LATEST STORIES
- LaFollette mayor arrested, facing official misconduct charge
- Rogersville woman charged with child abuse in death of 8-month-old son
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 3 new deaths, most in one day since July
- Nashville mural pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman
- Saddle up for an adventure in the Smokies