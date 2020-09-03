LaFollette mayor arrested, facing official misconduct charge

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three-term Mayor Mike Stanfield was arrested Thursday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Stanfield was charged with official misconduct.

Stanfield is running for his fourth term as city mayor. He is running unopposed.

Stanfield is an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He also worked for and eventually became the head of the city’s Public Works Department.

He was released from the Campbell County Jail on $2,500 bond.

