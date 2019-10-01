Large amount of meth and firearm discovered after traffic stop in New Tazewell

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A traffic stop in New Tazewell on Tuesday leading to the discovery of a large quantity of methamphetamine and a firearm.

On September 30, Jeremy Bunch was pulled over on Davis Drive in a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Bunch was driving the car with a revoked Tennessee driver’s license.

During the search detectives located a large quantity of meth, along with a firearm in a hidden compartment, also known as a trap, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to the discovery, Kristy Cooper left the scene on foot and was not located that evening.

(CCSO)

Bunch was charged with Financial Responsibility Compliance, Driving with a Revoked License, Driving while in Possession of Meth, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm during Dangerous Felony, with more charges pending.

Cooper, who is still outstanding, has numerous charges, and any information leading to her arrest will be greatly appreciated by the Sheriff’s Office.