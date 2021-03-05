Lawmaker reintroduces measure to make the Bible the state book of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Third time’s the charm?

A Tennessee state lawmaker has reintroduced legislation to make the Holy Bible the official state book.

House Joint Resolution 150 marks Rep. Jerry Sexton’s (R-Bean Station) third attempt at doing so.

Sexton first introduced the proposal in 2015, but after winning the approval of the General Assembly, it earned a veto by Gov. Bill Haslam. He reintroduced the measure last year but the legislative session ended without lawmakers voting on it.

The new resolution has been referred to the House Naming and Designating Committee.

In it, Sexton mentions the role family Bibles have played in record keeping and that several Bible publishers are headquartered in Nashville.

