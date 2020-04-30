Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Lawmakers propose signing up out-of-work Americans to battle COVID-19

Top Stories

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

As the U.S. exceeds 125,000 coronavirus recoveries, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won’t be featured tonight during primetime cable news — including a plan to put out-of-work Americans into jobs fighting coronavirus. You can watch our D.C. team’s original reporting in the video above.

One Democratic senator says she may have part of a solution for the growing number of unemployment claims related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, says there’s a way to protect the nation’s economy and get people back to work.

“The solution is to have a workforce – a healthcare workforce,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand is pushing to establish a “Health Force” which will train nearly a million people in the next two months to help with nationwide testing, contact tracing and vaccinating.

She says as millions of Americans face unemployment, her bill would shift those workers into public health roles for the time being, “to help with what’s happening in our hospitals and in our community health centers.”

Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York, supports the plan, saying there’s a huge demand for workers who can perform testing.

“The folks on the front lines, who are going to have to do the swabs, are going to have to have some limited medical training in order to do that testing appropriately and accurately,” Reed said.

But other Republicans, like Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, say the focus should be on restoring workers to their previous jobs.

“Let’s keep in mind that the nearly 26 million people who were in unemployment were happy and working just eight weeks ago,” Tillis said. “Let’s make sure that those jobs get filled and continue to work on filling healthcare professions.”

But Gillibrand says she plans to keep pushing for her legislation to be included in the next coronavirus economy relief package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus"

State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6"

Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak"

The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1"

Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1"

Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30"

Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday"

Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers"

Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away"

Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter