Lawsuit filed against Knox County Sheriff’s Office over man’s death while in custody

Editor’s Note: The following story contains imagery and content some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lawsuit has been filed after a man died in Knox County Sheriff’s Office custody.

That lawsuit comes with images from body camera footage showing Johnathan Binkley, who appeared to be hog-tied with his ankles and wrists handcuffed together.

WATE 6 On Your Side reported on Binkley’s death in 2019, and now, his mother is suing the sheriff’s office saying it was excessive force that led to her son’s death.

The lawsuit admits that the cause of death on Binkley’s autopsy is drug intoxication (made worse by obesity and heart disease), but the lawsuit claims that deputies pulled him from the open window of a pickup truck after a chase when the truck got stuck against a tree.

Also, the lawsuit claims that at one point, an officer held his knee on Binkley’s back while he struggled to breathe; however, the pictures included as exhibits with the lawsuit do not show/depict the officer with his knee on Binkley.

WATE has requested the full body camera recording, and asked the sheriff’s office for comment.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that deputies had given Binkley Narcan, or naloxone, the anti-opioid overdose nasal spray, and tried chest compressions, but to no avail.

The lawsuit calls for damages of up to $4 million.

We will follow this story as it continues to develop.

LATEST STORIES: