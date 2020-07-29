LCSO: 1 man hospitalized, shooting investigation ongoing

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said a man had been hospitalized and a person of interest was in custody for questioning following a shooting in northern Loudon County.

According to LCSO, at approximately 6:22 p.m., LCSO patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence on Ford Road in northern Loudon County after Loudon County E-911 received a call reporting a man had been shot.

Responding deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard where the 911 call originated and he was taken to a Knoxville hospital.

LCSO said a person of interest is in custody and being questioned at this time. LCSO’s Criminal Investigation Detectives were on scene and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

